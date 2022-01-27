Dr. Robert Peets, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Peets, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Peets, DO
Dr. Robert Peets, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Peets works at
Dr. Peets' Office Locations
Northwest Dayton Eye Care Inc8216 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 898-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peets?
Dr. Peets is the Best.. Very professional, caring and up front. He knows what he's talking about with no bs.. I highly recommend him. You won't be sorry !!!!!
About Dr. Robert Peets, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720085236
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Ingham Regional Medical Center MI State University College Osteo Medicine
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peets accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peets has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peets on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peets speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peets. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peets.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.