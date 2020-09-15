Dr. Robert Pelaez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelaez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pelaez, MD
Dr. Robert Pelaez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Pediatric Care Center1383 Providence Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-5714
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pelaez was my trusted doctor from infancy till I became an adult. Naturally, I sought him out when I had my own kids and it’s been nothing but a great experience as usual. So so grateful for him! He is kind, genuine, and really cares about each individual child’s needs and gives room for parents to make the choices they need to make as parents. He’s the best!
About Dr. Robert Pelaez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- Pediatrics
Dr. Pelaez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelaez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelaez speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelaez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelaez.
