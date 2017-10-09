Dr. Robert Pema, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pema, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Pema, DO
Dr. Robert Pema, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Pema works at
Dr. Pema's Office Locations
-
1
OSUP Otolaryngology543 Taylor Ave Ste 2115, Columbus, OH 43203 Directions (614) 366-3687
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pema?
Excellent physician. Listened to my concerns and answered my questions appropriately (In a fashion that a lay person could understand.) Diagnosis and treatment was appropriate.
About Dr. Robert Pema, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194838458
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pema has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pema works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.