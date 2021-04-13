See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Robert Penney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Penney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. 

Dr. Penney works at Axia Women's Health in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Penney's Office Locations

    Corning Metpath
    704 N BEERS ST, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-2500
    Holmdel Obgyn Associates
    2349 STATE ROUTE 36, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 291-5121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Endometriosis
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Endometriosis

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Gestational Diabetes
Endometriosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colpopexy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Excision of Cervix
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gynecologic Cancer
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Open
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Apr 13, 2021
    I am in the middle of an extremely complicated, very serious medical issue that was found after a hysterectomy. This doctor has been an angel on Earth. I have never in my life had such a caring, proactive, knowledgeable doctor. He knows and works with a team of other amazing doctors who are all willing to assess my case. Dr. Penney checks on me all the time, gives me direct access to call him any time, and goes so far above and beyond for me I have no words. If ever a doctor had the capacity to change my life, it is him. For everything he has done and for all he is continuing to do, thank you a million times. I can not recommend him highly enough. He’s a blessing and one of the most compassionate doctors I have ever met.
    CL — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Penney, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790773653
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Penney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Penney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penney has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Penney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

