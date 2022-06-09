Dr. Robert Pensler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pensler, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pensler, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Pensler works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 246-6019Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pensler?
I feel like he was very thorough, good bedside manner, very knowledgeable. I liked him. I would refer him to another patient if they need a pulmonologist.
About Dr. Robert Pensler, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1174744890
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pensler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pensler works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pensler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pensler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.