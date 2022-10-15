Dr. Robert Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Perez, MD
Dr. Robert Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
-
1
John R. Crew MD A Professional Corp.1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 507, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 994-9936
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Doctor Perez saved my life. I had a life threatening condition with my appendix, and doctor Perez acted with excellence and deep experience in my case. I was diagnosed with perforated appendicitis, and I was supposed to get a surgery immediately. Doctor Perez looked at me in the hospital and decided not to do the surgery until the next day!! My husband and his father couldn’t believe it. They wanted the surgery in the very same day. Doctor Perez explained that I had no health condition to be submitted to such procedure that day. He put me under antibiotics and saline overnight and in the next morning he performed the surgery. What and experience, strong, and confident professional! Doctor Perez saved my life.
About Dr. Robert Perez, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699866061
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.