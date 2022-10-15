Overview of Dr. Robert Perez, MD

Dr. Robert Perez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.



Dr. Perez works at Robert G Perez MD in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.