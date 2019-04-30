Dr. Robert Petrino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Petrino, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Petrino, MD
Dr. Robert Petrino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springdale, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrino's Office Locations
- 1 601 W Maple Ave Ste 511, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 751-3202
-
2
Northwest Medical Center Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center - Springdale706A Quandt Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 757-2030
-
3
Northwest Medical Center609 W Maple Ave, Springdale, AR 72764 Directions (479) 751-5711MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrino?
He listens to the patient. He takes care of the problem, and quite frankly, he’s the best surgeon ever. I highly recommend him to anyone. He is the one i go to when my children are having problems. He is amazing.
About Dr. Robert Petrino, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1861402265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petrino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrino has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.