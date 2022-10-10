Dr. Robert Pettis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pettis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Pettis, MD
Dr. Robert Pettis, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Pettis works at
Dr. Pettis' Office Locations
Orange Coast ENT Head and Neck Surgery16100 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 310, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 715-0500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Head and Neck Surgery/Orange Coast Fyzical LLC24361 El Toro Rd Ste 140, Laguna Woods, CA 92637 Directions (949) 715-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He comes to Fort Bragg in Mendocino Co. once a month which is an incredable blessing for my wife.
About Dr. Robert Pettis, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427082346
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettis has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pettis speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.