Dr. Robert Pfeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pfeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pfeffer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore MC
Dr. Pfeffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CareMount Medical317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 981-7206
-
2
Murray Hill Medical Group PC347 E 37th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7447Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfeffer?
He's the best.
About Dr. Robert Pfeffer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1558360172
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore MC
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfeffer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfeffer works at
Dr. Pfeffer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.