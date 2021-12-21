Dr. Robert Phang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Phang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Phang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Phang works at
Locations
Albany Associates in Cardiology2 Palisades Dr, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 458-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Glens Falls Associates in Cardiology156 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 458-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phang has very pleasant staff and he did a great job replacing my icd.
About Dr. Robert Phang, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336148055
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phang works at
Dr. Phang has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Phang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.