Overview of Dr. Robert Phillips Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Phillips Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Phillips Jr works at Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Sheffield, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.