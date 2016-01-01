Dr. Robert Phillips Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Phillips Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Helen Keller Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.
Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC720 Gallatin St SW Ste 500, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-6548
Rheumatology Associates of North Alabama PC1120 S Jackson Hwy Ste 205, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 767-6263
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Marshall Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Robert Phillips Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1841218161
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
