Overview of Dr. Robert Pick, DO

Dr. Robert Pick, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pick works at Redding Heart Care in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.