Dr. Robert Pick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pick, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Pick, DO
Dr. Robert Pick, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pick works at
Dr. Pick's Office Locations
-
1
Roy V. Ditchey M.d. Inc.2638 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-7192
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pick?
I just had a pacemaker inserted for my heart. Dr. PickVir did a fantastic job. He personally called me to make an appointment for the surgery, and he personally called me to check up on my recovery. He is also very pleasant and has a great bedside manner! I highly recommend Dr. Pick!
About Dr. Robert Pick, DO
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982670592
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pick works at
Dr. Pick has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pick speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.