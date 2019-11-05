Overview of Dr. Robert Pickering, MD

Dr. Robert Pickering, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Pickering works at Ortho One Orthopedic and Sports in Collierville, TN with other offices in Olive Branch, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Drainage, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.