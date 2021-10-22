Dr. Robert Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pickett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Unity Medical Center.
Dr. Pickett works at
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 956-2692
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Cookeville120 Walnut Commons Ln Ste C, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (615) 956-2807
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Crossville1645 S Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (615) 956-2737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sweet doctor. Very kind. He doesn't sugarcoat when giving medical advice and I assume a lot of people consider him as rude for it. People don't like the truth. He's always been a very good doctor to me, blunt advice and all. I appreciate that.
About Dr. Robert Pickett, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1932128782
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Unity Medical Center
