Overview

Dr. Robert Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Unity Medical Center.



Dr. Pickett works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN and Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Cardioversion, Elective and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.