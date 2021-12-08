Dr. Robert Pincus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pincus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pincus, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Pincus, MD
Dr. Robert Pincus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Pincus' Office Locations
-
1
South Shore2205 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 967-6696
-
2
West 67th9 W 67th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10023 Directions
-
3
Staten Island Office2381 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 967-6696
-
4
New York Office36 E 36th St Ste 200A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 889-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I NEVER do reviews. But this man is absolutely wonderful. I could not smell or taste anything, which was nearly destroying me. Took the covid test, but tested negative. I was blessed to geT an appointment with him the next day. Kind, caring, and compassionate, he immediately instructed me to get retested. I did-- and it was positive. He then had me do tests and prescribed a spoecific medicine. WIthing a week, I COULD SMELL AGAIN. Because of him, I could savor the world once again. Absolutely wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Robert Pincus, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French and Spanish
- 1962516237
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
