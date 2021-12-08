See All Otolaryngologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Robert Pincus, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Pincus, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Pincus, MD

Dr. Robert Pincus, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Pincus works at Neil Sperling MD in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
4.3 (47)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
Dr. Robert Guida, MD
4.9 (434)
View Profile
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
Dr. Jason Bloom, MD
4.8 (73)
View Profile

Dr. Pincus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore
    2205 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 967-6696
  2. 2
    West 67th
    9 W 67th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Staten Island Office
    2381 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 967-6696
  4. 4
    New York Office
    36 E 36th St Ste 200A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 889-8575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Chronic Sinusitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Speech Impairment Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Voice Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pincus?

    Dec 08, 2021
    I NEVER do reviews. But this man is absolutely wonderful. I could not smell or taste anything, which was nearly destroying me. Took the covid test, but tested negative. I was blessed to geT an appointment with him the next day. Kind, caring, and compassionate, he immediately instructed me to get retested. I did-- and it was positive. He then had me do tests and prescribed a spoecific medicine. WIthing a week, I COULD SMELL AGAIN. Because of him, I could savor the world once again. Absolutely wonderful doctor.
    DELIGHTED PATIENT — Dec 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Pincus, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Pincus, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pincus to family and friends

    Dr. Pincus' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pincus

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Pincus, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Pincus, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962516237
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pincus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pincus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pincus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pincus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pincus has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pincus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pincus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pincus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pincus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pincus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Pincus, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.