Overview of Dr. Robert Pineyro, MD

Dr. Robert Pineyro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Zaragoza and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Pineyro works at Ear Nose & Throat Physicians in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.