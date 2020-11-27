Dr. Robert Pintauro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pintauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pintauro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Pintauro, MD
Dr. Robert Pintauro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Norwalk Hospital
Dr. Pintauro works at
Dr. Pintauro's Office Locations
MDVIP - Bronx, New York2460 Mickle Ave, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 540-4216
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Benefit Plans
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pintauro?
Both Dr Pintauro and Robert Jr are both the best doctors I have ever gone to. They listen and know their stuff!!! This basically sums it all up!!! Vincent Mandile
About Dr. Robert Pintauro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1942393343
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
- New York Westchester Square Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pintauro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pintauro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pintauro using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pintauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pintauro works at
Dr. Pintauro speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pintauro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pintauro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pintauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pintauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.