Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD

Breast Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.

Dr. Piorkowski works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Wethersfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    85 Seymour St Ste 700, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 696-2040
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1025 Silas Deane Hwy, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 547-0616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 30, 2020
    Dr. Piorkowski was wonderful. He explained everything clearly, referred me to coordinating physicians and made the whole process very comfortable in a very professional way. I highly recommend him.
    Cheryl Crickmore — Oct 30, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Piorkowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649264490
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Hartford Hospital
    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
