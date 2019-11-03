See All Vascular Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Lincoln, NE
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD

Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Columbus Community Hospital, Community Medical Center, Johnson County Hospital, Memorial Community Health, Memorial Hospital and York General Hospital.

Dr. Pitsch works at Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pitsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery
    1500 S 48th St Ste 400, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 481-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Community Medical Center
  • Johnson County Hospital
  • Memorial Community Health
  • Memorial Hospital
  • York General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 03, 2019
    This was my third surgery that Dr Pitsch performed on me. The first being my back surgery, he was on the team the second was my AAA Stent procedure, and my latest was the Aortagram procedure with 2 Stents placed in my left leg. I have always found Dr Pitsch to be very professional and informative. I would and have recommended him to others. All the surgeries he performed on me have been a success
    John Willis in Columbus, NE — Nov 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699709196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Hosps Of Cleveland-Case West Res U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pitsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitsch works at Bryan Heart Vascular Surgery in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Pitsch’s profile.

    Dr. Pitsch has seen patients for Arteriovenous Fistula Repair, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

