Overview of Dr. Robert Pitsenbarger, MD

Dr. Robert Pitsenbarger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Pitsenbarger works at Sentara Obici Hospital PSY in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA and Danville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.