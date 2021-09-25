Dr. Robert Pittman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pittman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pittman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Pittman works at
Locations
Bergen Gastroenterology PC466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Bergen Medical Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pittman is a caring and knowledgeable physician who treats me, my daughter and my husband. We all trust his opinion and appreciate his genuine concern for us. He promptly answers any calls or emails regarding health questions and RX refills. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Pittman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043254535
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pittman works at
Dr. Pittman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pittman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.