Dr. Robert Pitts, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Pitts, MD
Dr. Robert Pitts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Pitts' Office Locations
Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic150 Clinic Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (678) 321-6921
Tanner Med Group Inc Dba Carrollton Surg Group204 Allen Memorial Dr Ste 103, Bremen, GA 30110 Directions (770) 537-6633
Oglethorpe Ear Nose & Throat LLC219 W Boggs St, Lexington, GA 30648 Directions (706) 743-0006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and superb listener. Very professional.
About Dr. Robert Pitts, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871532374
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.