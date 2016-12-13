See All Otolaryngologists in Carrollton, GA
Dr. Robert Pitts, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Pitts, MD

Dr. Robert Pitts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Pitts works at Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Bremen, GA and Lexington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pitts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carrollton Orthopaedic Clinic
    150 Clinic Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 321-6921
  2. 2
    Tanner Med Group Inc Dba Carrollton Surg Group
    204 Allen Memorial Dr Ste 103, Bremen, GA 30110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 537-6633
  3. 3
    Oglethorpe Ear Nose & Throat LLC
    219 W Boggs St, Lexington, GA 30648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 743-0006

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Ear Ache
Laryngitis
Acute Laryngitis
Ear Ache

Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2016
    Very thorough and superb listener. Very professional.
    Harry Anderson in Temple, ga — Dec 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Pitts, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1871532374
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory
    • Emory
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pitts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitts has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

