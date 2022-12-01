See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Robert Pivec, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Pivec, MD

Dr. Robert Pivec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Pivec works at OrthoArizona in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pivec's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - Pima Center
    8405 N Pima Center Pkwy Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 493-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona - High Street
    5355 E High St Unit 113, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 493-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    OrthoArizona - JCL North Mountain
    9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 631-3166
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Artificial Hip Joint Damage Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Pivec, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech and Slovak
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568773489
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Pivec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pivec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pivec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pivec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pivec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pivec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pivec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pivec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

