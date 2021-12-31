Overview

Dr. Robert Plansky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louvain Univ and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Plansky works at Stamford Health Medical Group - Long Rige Road in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.