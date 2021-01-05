See All General Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Robert Plummer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Plummer, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (143)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Plummer, MD

Dr. Robert Plummer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Plummer works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Kuo, MD
Dr. Eric Kuo, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Katherine Fischkoff, MD
Dr. Katherine Fischkoff, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Francis Porreca, MD
Dr. Francis Porreca, MD
3.2 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Plummer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montefiore Medical Center
    111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4321
  2. 2
    Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place
    1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 405-8200
  3. 3
    Montefiore Wakefield Campus
    600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 377-4690
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Lipomas
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (131)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Plummer?

    Jan 05, 2021
    Dr. Plumber literally saved my mother's life. Another doctor botched a routine biopsy and punctured her intestine in multiple places. Hospital wasn't giving us any information ?? and my mom was practically left to die. Someone recommended Dr.Plumber. he came in transfered my mom to his hospital and the rest is history.
    Paula — Jan 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Plummer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Plummer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Plummer to family and friends

    Dr. Plummer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Plummer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Plummer, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Plummer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508945148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harlem Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Plummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plummer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plummer works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Plummer’s profile.

    Dr. Plummer has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plummer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Plummer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plummer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Plummer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.