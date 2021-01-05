Dr. Robert Plummer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Plummer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Plummer, MD
Dr. Robert Plummer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Plummer's Office Locations
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Montefiore Wakefield Campus600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (914) 377-4690Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Plumber literally saved my mother's life. Another doctor botched a routine biopsy and punctured her intestine in multiple places. Hospital wasn't giving us any information ?? and my mom was practically left to die. Someone recommended Dr.Plumber. he came in transfered my mom to his hospital and the rest is history.
About Dr. Robert Plummer, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508945148
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital
- Harlem Hospital Center, General Surgery
- Rutgers
