Overview of Dr. Robert Plummer, MD

Dr. Robert Plummer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Plummer works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.