Dr. Robert Podolsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podolsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Podolsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Podolsky, MD
Dr. Robert Podolsky, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Podolsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Podolsky's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Associates of Northern Virginia PC12005 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 120, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (571) 517-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podolsky?
Absolutely excellent care prior and after my surgery. Not to dismiss appointments for the past few years. I relied entirely on his prognosisand I seem to be doing well
About Dr. Robert Podolsky, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1568428258
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podolsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Podolsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podolsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podolsky works at
Dr. Podolsky has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podolsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Podolsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podolsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podolsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podolsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.