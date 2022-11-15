Dr. Robert Poley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Poley, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Poley, MD
Dr. Robert Poley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Poley's Office Locations
Mi - Jignesh N Patel DO Professional Limited Liability Company4550 Investment Dr Ste 240, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 792-9881Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
John E Tower DO PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 140, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 792-9881Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poley?
Dr Poley is knowledgeable and provides excellent care for athletes.
About Dr. Robert Poley, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104038629
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poley accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Poley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.