Dr. Robert Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Pollack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Leconte Medical Center.
Knoxville Gastrointestinal Specialists1819 Clinch Ave Ste 212, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 523-6418
Seymour Office11606 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN 37865 Directions (865) 523-6418
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Leconte Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Everyone on Dr Pollack's team from reception to the wheelchair ride to our car were professional, thorough and caring. I am from Pittsburgh. The area is well known and highly rated for their medical expertise. I was pleasantly surprised to find that Dr Pollack exceeds the level of care I experienced in Pittsburgh.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Dr. Pollack has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
