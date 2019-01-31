Dr. Pollack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Pollack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Pollack, MD
Dr. Robert Pollack, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Pollack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pollack's Office Locations
-
1
Pomila Integrated Wellness LLC10800 Corkscrew Rd Ste 210, Estero, FL 33928 Directions (844) 290-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pollack?
I appreciate how he acknowledges that mental disorders are physical diseases and approaches them from a science evidence-based research angle. It is obvious he is an absolute expert about neurological disorders and takes the time to explain even the most complicated subjects. It makes me feel secure that my doctor wants me to know exactly what the disorder is and how to tackle it. I also enjoy seeing him bc each time I learn SO much. He is a plethora of interesting knowledge.
About Dr. Robert Pollack, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1588816771
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pollack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pollack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pollack works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.