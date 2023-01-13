Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Amityville Office253 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 598-0009Monday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:45pmSunday10:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My family have been patients of his since 1998 or so. He is: -very knowledgeable - always keeps up to date on relevant health issues -compassionate - he actually cares! - a very skilled communicator - he speaks with you in a way that you understand The office personnel are very personable and friendly, too. You will have a long wait to see him - but once you do you’ll understand why - he spends as much time with you as you think he should. This isn’t an office that tries to push as many people through as possible. I equate him to what I think a stereotypical old time country Dr would be. One cool thing about him is he’s a fight Dr on the side - if he gets talking about it, you can tell how passionate he is
About Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO
- General Medical Practice
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Polish, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1902830557
Education & Certifications
- Suburban Gen Hosp
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Polofsky speaks French, Polish, Spanish and Yiddish.
