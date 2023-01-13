See All Family Doctors in Amityville, NY
Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO

General Medical Practice
3.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Polofsky works at FAMILY MEDICAL PRACTICE PC in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amityville Office
    253 Broadway, Amityville, NY 11701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 598-0009
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:45pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Sonography Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 13, 2023
    My family have been patients of his since 1998 or so. He is: -very knowledgeable - always keeps up to date on relevant health issues -compassionate - he actually cares! - a very skilled communicator - he speaks with you in a way that you understand The office personnel are very personable and friendly, too. You will have a long wait to see him - but once you do you’ll understand why - he spends as much time with you as you think he should. This isn’t an office that tries to push as many people through as possible. I equate him to what I think a stereotypical old time country Dr would be. One cool thing about him is he’s a fight Dr on the side - if he gets talking about it, you can tell how passionate he is
    Jeffrey D — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO

    • General Medical Practice
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, French, Polish, Spanish and Yiddish
    • 1902830557
    Education & Certifications

    • Suburban Gen Hosp
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Polofsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polofsky works at FAMILY MEDICAL PRACTICE PC in Amityville, NY. View the full address on Dr. Polofsky’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Polofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polofsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

