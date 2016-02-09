Dr. Robert Pope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Pope, MD
Dr. Robert Pope, MD is a Pulmonologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida.
Dr. Pope works at
Dr. Pope's Office Locations
Owensboro Advanced Sleep Center1126 Triplett St Ste 102, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 687-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's always been very considered of my problems and has always addressed them with me to were I can understand what is being said.
About Dr. Robert Pope, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1184678179
Education & Certifications
- Pulmonary Medicine
- U Of L
- University of South Florida
- Vanderbilt University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope works at
Dr. Pope has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.