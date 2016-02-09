See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Robert Pope, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Owensboro, KY
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Pope, MD

Dr. Robert Pope, MD is a Pulmonologist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida.

Dr. Pope works at Owensboro Medical Practice in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Pope's Office Locations

    Owensboro Advanced Sleep Center
    1126 Triplett St Ste 102, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 687-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Cataplexy
Sleep Apnea
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Cataplexy

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cheyne-Stokes Respiration Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Hypnagogic Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2016
    He's always been very considered of my problems and has always addressed them with me to were I can understand what is being said.
    Tina Lantz in Owensboro ky — Feb 09, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Robert Pope, MD
    About Dr. Robert Pope, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184678179
    Education & Certifications

    • Pulmonary Medicine
    • U Of L
    • University of South Florida
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Internal Medicine
