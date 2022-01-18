Dr. Robert Portadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Portadin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Portadin, MD
Dr. Robert Portadin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Portadin's Office Locations
Womens Physicians & Surgeons PA501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (609) 860-0600
Women's Physicians & Surgeons312 Applegarth Rd Ste 102, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 860-0600
Manalapan510 Bridge Plaza Dr, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 536-5552
Womens Physicians & Surgeons245 Main St Ste A, Matawan, NJ 07747 Directions (732) 566-9466
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was not looking forward to this visit after reading reviews of this physician. I was expecting the worst. However, to my surprise the receptionists, nurses and physician were very professional and caring. It was a pleasant experience and I don’t say that often cause I dread these type of exams. I will definitely come back.
About Dr. Robert Portadin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1194743682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Portadin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portadin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portadin has seen patients for Pap Smear, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portadin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Portadin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portadin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portadin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portadin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.