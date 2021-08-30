Overview of Dr. Robert Powalski, MD

Dr. Robert Powalski, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They graduated from St George's University School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Powalski works at Bartels, Powalski, Weissman & Cloud in Kenmore, NY with other offices in Depew, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.