Dr. Robert Powalski, MD

Obstetrics
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Powalski, MD

Dr. Robert Powalski, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Kenmore, NY. They graduated from St George's University School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Powalski works at Bartels, Powalski, Weissman & Cloud in Kenmore, NY with other offices in Depew, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powalski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bartels, Powalski, Weissman & Cloud
    3834 Delaware Ave, Kenmore, NY 14217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 877-1221
  2. 2
    Elspeth Call Lukasik MD
    6440 TRANSIT RD, Depew, NY 14043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 877-1221

Admitting Hospitals

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2021
    I've been with Dr. Powalski for over 30 years and he delivered my daughter. He is just excellent, so kind and thoughtful, and he makes you feel like you are his only patient of the whole day. A bunch of my friends and family members have also gone to him. He takes the time to answer any questions or address your concerns thoroughly without rushing you. I feel fortunate to have had him in my court all these years!!
    Sue Braun — Aug 30, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Powalski, MD

    • Obstetrics
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Sisters of Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • St George's University School Of Internal Med
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
