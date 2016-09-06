Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Powell, MD
Dr. Robert Powell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center4647 Zion Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 528-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Double knee replacement 5 1/2 weeks ago. I still have some knee pain when getting up from low seats, but I'm walking all over the place finally without pain. My wife and I were impressed with Dr. Powell's uncanny ability to explain details about my pre- and post- surgery case. He was engaging, has a good sense of humor, and when prodded, very engaging. We really liked him. If my hips go, We'll be calling him again.
About Dr. Robert Powell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376695734
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
