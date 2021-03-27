Overview of Dr. Robert Powers, DO

Dr. Robert Powers, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Powers works at Women's Care in Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.