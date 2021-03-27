Dr. Robert Powers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Powers, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care1605 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 264-9555
Women's Care1680 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste A, Orange Park, FL 32003 Directions (904) 264-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr Powers for pre-op. He was very nice. As an RN I was impressed that while he was shuffling papers he stopped, folded his hands and waited to answer my questions. He was a new MD to me and I wasn't sure I’d like him. After my appointment today I have changed my opinion of Dr Powers. My surgery will be done in a few weeks, I hope everything turns out.
- Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1851353650
- Humana Palm Beach Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
