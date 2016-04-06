See All Pediatricians in Stratford, CT
Dr. Robert Prewitt, MD

Pediatrics
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Prewitt, MD

Dr. Robert Prewitt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Prewitt works at Primed Internal Medicine Pdtrcs in Stratford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prewitt's Office Locations

    Primed Internal Medicine Pdtrcs
    2900 Main St Ste 3C, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 378-3080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Malaise and Fatigue
Pollen Allergy
Anxiety
Malaise and Fatigue
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 06, 2016
    Absolutely no rushing in or out. Spent alot of time with me; first visit but not last He was a .good recommendation; staff and doctor made me feel comfortable. Much better experience than I have had in the past with others. Thank you.
    Ellen M in GTrumbull Ct — Apr 06, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Prewitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184683443
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prewitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prewitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prewitt works at Primed Internal Medicine Pdtrcs in Stratford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Prewitt’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prewitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prewitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prewitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prewitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

