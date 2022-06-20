Overview

Dr. Robert Price, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta, GA|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Price works at Doctors Urology and Pelvic Health Specialists in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.