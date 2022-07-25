Overview of Dr. Robert Price, MD

Dr. Robert Price, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Price works at Intermountain Surgical Specs in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.