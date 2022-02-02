Overview of Dr. Robert Pringle, MD

Dr. Robert Pringle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Pringle works at Lowcountry Cardiology Associates - Moncks Corner in Moncks Corner, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.