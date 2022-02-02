Dr. Robert Pringle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pringle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pringle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Pringle, MD
Dr. Robert Pringle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Pringle's Office Locations
Summerville Women’s Care401 N Live Oak Dr Ste B, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 944-6122
Lowcountry Cardiology Associates PA4969 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 100, North Charleston, SC 29418 Directions (843) 567-1315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pringle was very informative on my situation and helpful. As someone who has never had to see a specialist before, I was nervous about my appointment but immediately felt at ease. The staff and office were also very friendly and accommodating. I would definitely recommend to co-workers and others in the area.
About Dr. Robert Pringle, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124011424
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Medicine
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine
