Dr. Robert Protell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Protell works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.