Overview

Dr. Robert Pruce, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Washington, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Pruce works at Aspen Dental in Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.