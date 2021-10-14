Dr. Prudent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Prudent, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Prudent, MD
Dr. Robert Prudent, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale.
Dr. Prudent's Office Locations
R. Michael Prudent LLC675 Seminole Ave NE Ste 305, Atlanta, GA 30307 Directions (404) 685-3113
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prudent has always listened, never over prescribes, and when I ask questions he answers directly or refer me for testing. After a few years of seeing him for medication management, I have reached a point of having a solid plan for my future health. I feel safe with him and am always treated with professionalism, consideration, and respect.
About Dr. Robert Prudent, MD
- 35 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prudent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prudent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prudent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prudent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prudent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.