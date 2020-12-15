Dr. Robert Pugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Pugh, MD
Dr. Robert Pugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Pugh's Office Locations
-
1
Murrells Inlet Office4111 Murrells Inlet Rd, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions
-
2
Southern Comprehensive and Behavioral Health Associates LLC3583 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 651-0044
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pugh is awesome! Excellent communicator...down to earth, humorous, explains things well and really cares about the patients he serves. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Robert Pugh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, German and Spanish
- 1407814791
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Health System
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pugh speaks German and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.