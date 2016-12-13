See All Radiation Oncologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Robert Purdon, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Ocala, FL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Purdon, MD

Dr. Robert Purdon, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.

Dr. Purdon works at Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Purdon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute
    2020 Se 17th St, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-0277
  2. 2
    Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute
    1540 Clemente Ct Ste 300, The Villages, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 259-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Abdominal Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
Abdominal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Glioma
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 13, 2016
    Today, I completed 23 sessions of radiation, supervised by Doctor Purdon,an outstanding doc.His therapists, Rebecca and Tim, are an exemplary team. They treated me with great care and compassion throughout my treatments.Although radiation itself is painless, because of the locations that required treatment, some of my visits were painful.Rebecca and Tim did everything in their power to make me as comfortable as possible, and did so very patiently.Dr Purdon treated me with great care and patience
    Pat Garcia in Leesburg FL — Dec 13, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Purdon, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467454330
    Education & Certifications

    • St Marys Med Center
    • University of South Florida
    • University of Florida
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Purdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purdon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

