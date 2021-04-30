Dr. Robert Pyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pyle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.
Internal Medicine Associates2217 S Sycamore St Ste 101, Palestine, TX 75801 Directions (903) 729-3993
Hospital Affiliations
- Palestine Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My hubby was suffering with hypoglycemia and Dr. Pyle was so passionate about his work. He and his nurse stayed after hours to make sure all of our questions were answered and needs met. He has been a blessing to us.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Institute of Health
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pyle has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pyle speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyle.
