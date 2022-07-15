Dr. Robert Quesada, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quesada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Quesada, DMD
Overview
Dr. Robert Quesada, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Quesada works at
Locations
-
1
First Impressions Smile Center1500 E Broward Blvd # 112, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 902-5024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quesada?
I’m a long time patient and very happy with the dental care at First Impressions Smile Center. I recommend Dr Quesada.
About Dr. Robert Quesada, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1871629220
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quesada has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quesada accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Quesada using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quesada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quesada works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quesada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quesada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quesada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quesada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.