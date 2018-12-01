See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Robert Quinn, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.1 (7)
Map Pin Small Santa Cruz, CA
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Robert Quinn, MD

Dr. Robert Quinn, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Dr. Quinn works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cauda Equina Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Quinn's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 140, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Quinn, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1114081429
    Education & Certifications

    • U Toronto
    • U Toronto
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quinn works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Quinn’s profile.

    Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Cauda Equina Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

