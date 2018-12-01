Overview of Dr. Robert Quinn, MD

Dr. Robert Quinn, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Quinn works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cauda Equina Syndrome and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.