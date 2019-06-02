Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD
Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Quinn II's Office Locations
Invmd Plastic Surgery LLC2450 NE Mary Rose Pl Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 317-9555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quinn is AMAZING! He is very professional with a good bedside manner. Not only that, it’s evident he really cares about his patients and the quality of his work. He took care of my breast conservation surgery after my partial mastectomy and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Robert Quinn II, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn II accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn II.
