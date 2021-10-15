See All Ophthalmologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Robert Raden, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Raden, MD

Dr. Robert Raden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Raden works at Arthritis Associates Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis Associates Of South Florida
    5130 Linton Blvd Ste C2, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 221-0374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Edema
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Contusion of the Eyeball
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Eye Infections
Macular Hole
Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dilatation
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Disease
Floaters
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Degeneration
Macular Pucker
Multifocal Choroiditis
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Pars Planitis
Photocoagulation
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Degeneration
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Scarring
Retinal Tear
Retinal Testing
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinopathy, Arteriosclerotic
Retinoschisis
Scleral Buckling
Senile Cataracts
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Robert Raden, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386754562
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fdn Retinal Rsch|Touro Infirmary
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Montefiore Med Center|Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Li Jewish Med Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Raden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raden works at Arthritis Associates Of South Florida in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Raden’s profile.

    Dr. Raden has seen patients for Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Raden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

