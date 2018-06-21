Overview

Dr. Robert Radin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in East Peoria, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola Dental School in Maywood, Illinois - D.D.S..



Dr. Radin works at Family Dental Care of East Peoria in East Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.